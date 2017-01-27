Erweiterte Funktionen


M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




27.01.17 16:41
dpa-AFX


27 January 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £439 million.




Income Shares * 54.27p 'XD'


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.99p


Income & Growth Units 54.27p 'XD'


Package Units 175.26p 'XD'




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 54.24p.




