M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

20.01.17 16:38
20 January 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £445.6 million.




Income Shares * 56.88p


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.99p


Income & Growth Units 56.88p


Package Units 177.86p




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 55.32p.






