M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




17.01.17 15:51
dpa-AFX


17 January 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £448.8 million.




Income Shares * 58.18p


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.99p


Income & Growth Units 58.18p


Package Units 179.17p




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 56.63p.




