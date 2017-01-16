Erweiterte Funktionen


M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




16.01.17 16:41
dpa-AFX


16 January 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £450.6 million.




Income Shares * 59.79p


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.08p


Income & Growth Units 59.79p


Package Units 179.87p




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 58.24p.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV080553292R27


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


