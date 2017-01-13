Erweiterte Funktionen


M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




13.01.17 17:01
dpa-AFX


13 January 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £449.8 million.




Income Shares * 59.49p


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.08p


Income & Growth Units 59.49p


Package Units 179.57p




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 57.94p.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV080553292R29


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:18 , dpa-AFX
Gabriel warnt vor politischem Überbieten bei B [...]
19:14 , dpa-AFX
George Soros Lost Nearly $1 Bln. After Trum [...]
19:03 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Climbed On The Stre [...]
18:40 , dpa-AFX
Wegen Glasscherben - Kaufland ruft Sauerkirs [...]
18:28 , dpa-AFX
Fresenius Medical Care Says Pleased With US [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...