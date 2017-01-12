M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


12 January 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £448.7 million.




Income Shares * 59.05p


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.08p


Income & Growth Units 59.05p


Package Units 179.12p




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 57.50p.




Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



