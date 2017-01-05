Erweiterte Funktionen


M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




05.01.17 15:50
dpa-AFX


5 January 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £446 million.




Income Shares * 57.98p


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.08p


Income & Growth Units 57.98p


Package Units 178.06p




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 56.46p.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV080553292R36


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:06 , dpa-AFX
FridgeCam Helps You Know When Food Is Ex [...]
16:47 , dpa-AFX
Holding(s) in Company
16:45 , dpa-AFX
Trump: I Am A Big Fan Of Intelligence
16:42 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Service Sector Maintains Rate Of Growt [...]
16:41 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Umweltbundesamt isoliert: Keine höh [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...