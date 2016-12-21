Erweiterte Funktionen


M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




21.12.16 16:35
dpa-AFX


21 December 2016


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £439.4 million.




Income Shares * 55.32p


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.08p


Income & Growth Units 55.32p


Package Units 175.40p




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 53.84p.






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV080553292R15


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


