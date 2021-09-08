Erweiterte Funktionen
MPC Capital - Business model optimisation
08.09.21 09:08
Edison Investment Research
MPC Capital recorded an 86% y-o-y increase in pre-tax profit to €2.3m and a €1.6m net profit ex minorities in H121 against a €0.5m loss in H120. This was assisted by the focus on high-margin business, cost efficiencies and synergies, coupled with a favourable market environment for real assets. At the same time, MPC’s year-on-year decline in revenues and operating expenses in H121 reflects the proportionate consolidation of joint ventures (JVs) in technical and commercial management. Consequently, management guides to a higher FY21 pre-tax profit versus FY20, despite lower revenues.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,40 €
|3,48 €
|-0,08 €
|-2,30%
|08.09./13:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|A1TNWJ
|3,70 €
|1,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,40 €
|-2,30%
|13:29
|Xetra
|3,50 €
|+2,34%
|07.09.21
|Hamburg
|3,44 €
|+1,18%
|08:09
|Hannover
|3,44 €
|+1,18%
|08:10
|München
|3,44 €
|+1,18%
|08:00
|Berlin
|3,44 €
|+1,18%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|3,40 €
|0,00%
|10:50
|Stuttgart
|3,40 €
|-1,16%
|13:30
|Düsseldorf
|3,36 €
|-1,75%
|13:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
