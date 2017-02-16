MGM Resorts International Initiates Quarterly Dividend Program

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, MGM Resorts International (MGM) said it has initiated a quarterly dividend program to further drive shareholder value.





The company's board of directors approved a quarterly dividend on February 15, 2017. The dividend of $0.11 per share will be payable on March 15, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2017, and will equate to approximately $63 million in aggregate.

Jim Murren, Chairman & CEO of MGM Resorts said, "The initiation of a quarterly dividend reinforces the Company's commitment to executing on our disciplined, long term strategy of maximizing value for our shareholders while demonstrating confidence in our ability to continue growing the business and maintaining a strong balance sheet."

