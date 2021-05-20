Erweiterte Funktionen


MFS: Week in Review – KW 19




20.05.21 03:06
14.05.2021 – Global equities declined for the week as inflation jitters sparked a technology sector selloff. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 1.64% despite rising commodity prices and labor shortages that fueled fears that near-term price spikes could translate into longer-term inflation. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

