MFS: Week in Review – KW 18

11.05.21 14:30
07.05.2021 –


Global equities experienced varying volatility but rose for the week, reflecting a shift from mega-cap names to economy reopening plays. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note dropped from 1.64% to 1.56% following a disappointing April hiring report on Friday morning. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose to $64.84 ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

