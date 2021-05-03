Erweiterte Funktionen


MFS: Week in Review – KW 17




03.05.21 12:50
Finanztrends


30.04.2021 – Global equities were little changed on the week as stocks consolidated near record highs, underpinned by exceptionally strong Q1 US earnings reports. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note climbed eight basis points to 1.64% amid firmer commodity prices and higher inflation expectations. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

