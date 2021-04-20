MFS: Week in Review – KW 15

16.04.2021 – As of noon on Friday, global equities were trading in record territory as the US economy showed continued signs of recovery and earnings reports largely beat expectations. Despite very strong data this week, the yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note declined 13 basis points to 1.57% amid reports of renewed overseas buying, particularly from Asia. ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



