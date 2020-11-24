Erweiterte Funktionen
MFS: Vaccine Optimism Tempered by Virus Surge
24.11.20 09:30
Finanztrends
20.11.2020 – As of noon on Friday, global equities were higher on the week, having set records on Wednesday on news that more than one highly efficacious coronavirus vaccine candidate may come to market sooner than anticipated. However, worsening near-term COVID-19 trends tempered the medium-term optimism as increasingly strict restrictions could be a near-term drag on economic growth and ...
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,169 €
|2,132 €
|0,037 €
|+1,74%
|24.11./13:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010081235
|A0B733
|2,19 €
|0,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,163 €
|+1,45%
|13:26
|Hamburg
|2,173 €
|+3,38%
|13:02
|Düsseldorf
|2,165 €
|+3,10%
|12:20
|Berlin
|2,162 €
|+2,95%
|12:49
|München
|2,17 €
|+2,94%
|12:54
|Frankfurt
|2,17 €
|+2,89%
|13:11
|Hannover
|2,155 €
|+2,47%
|12:37
|Stuttgart
|2,163 €
|+0,70%
|13:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,52 $
|-0,98%
|23.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
