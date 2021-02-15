MFS: UStocks Pause for Breath Near Record Level

12.02.2021 – As of noon on Friday, global equities largely treaded water this week, consolidating recent gains at close to record levels. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note rose 3 basis points from last Friday to 1.19% while the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.25% to $58.05. Volatility, as measured by ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



