MFS: US Labor Market Steadied in January




09.02.21 12:32
Finanztrends


05.02.2021 – As of noon on Friday, global equities rallied sharply this week amid improving coronavirus trends, upbeat vaccine headlines, growing prospects of large-scale US fiscal stimulus and solid earnings reports. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 1.16%, near the top of its recent trading range. Reflecting an improved global economic outlook, ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

