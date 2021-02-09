MFS: US Labor Market Steadied in January

05.02.2021 – As of noon on Friday, global equities rallied sharply this week amid improving coronavirus trends, upbeat vaccine headlines, growing prospects of large-scale US fiscal stimulus and solid earnings reports. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 1.16%, near the top of its recent trading range. Reflecting an improved global economic outlook, ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



