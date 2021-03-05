MFS: US Labor Market Improves As Reopening Gathers Pace

05.03.2021 –

Global equities were lower for the week as of midday on Friday as rising bond yields wreaked havoc on the price of stocks with very high P/E multiples. The yield on the US 10-year note was little changed compared with week-ago levels, though yields ended roughly 20 basis points above their Tuesday lows. The price of a barrel ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



