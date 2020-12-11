MFS: Stalemates on Both Sides of the Atlantic

11.12.2020 –

As of noon on Friday, global equities were lower on the week amid an ongoing economic retrenchment due to the continued surge in coronavirus infections, lack of progress toward a COVID-19 relief bill in the United States and deadlocked trade talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



