MFS: Rally Pauses Amid Firmer Yields

19.02.2021 –

As of noon on Friday, the rally in global equities paused as government bond yields added to recent gains. Investors anticipate at least a temporary bout of inflation in coming months, and growth is expected to improve dramatically as vaccine rollouts gather pace and infection levels fall. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note rose 13 ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



