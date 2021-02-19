MFS: Rally Pauses Amid Firmer Yields

Erweiterte Funktionen


19.02.2021 –


As of noon on Friday, the rally in global equities paused as government bond yields added to recent gains. Investors anticipate at least a temporary bout of inflation in coming months, and growth is expected to improve dramatically as vaccine rollouts gather pace and infection levels fall. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note rose 13 ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

