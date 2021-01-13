MFS: Markets Look Past Chaos in Washington

08.01.2021 – Global equities rose this week as political turmoil in Washington was overshadowed by hopes for additional economic stimulus after Democrats gained effective control of the United States Senate. US averages closed at record highs on Thursday. The yield on the US 10-year note has risen 0.15% since Christmas Eve, to 1.09%, as markets have begun to price ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



