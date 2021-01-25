MFS: Market Elevated by Hope of Relief

22.01.2021 – As of noon on Friday, global equities rebounded to a record high this week following the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, the issuance of multiple executive orders and expectations of a sizable COVID-19 relief package. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note dropped slightly to 1.09% from 1.10% last week. The price of a ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



