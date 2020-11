13.11.2020 – As of noon on Friday, global equities traded close to record territory as optimism over the potential for a highly effective vaccine to protect against the coronavirus raised hopes that economies will be able to open up more fully sooner than anticipated. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose 10 basis points to 0.88%, having ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung