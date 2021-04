01.04.2021 – As of noon on Thursday, global equities were firmer on the week and trading in record territory. In advance of Friday's March US employment report, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note is trading around 1.70%. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil dipped to $60.30 from $61 last Friday while volatility, ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung