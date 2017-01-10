METRO Group Q1 Like-for-like Sales Flat, But Sales Edge Down

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Metro AG":

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO Group (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) matched its like-for-like sales of the previous year in the first quarter of 2016/17, but sales slightly declined from last year.



It maintained its forecast for the financial year 2016/17.

"All in all we performed solidly in the Christmas quarter in a challenging market environment. We maintain our forecast for the financial year 2016/17," said Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG.

Like-for-like sales for the period was up 0.1%, compared to 0.1% growth in the prior year. Sales for the period declined to 17.0 billion euros from 17.1 billion euros last year. The previous year included sales of 0.1 billion euros from METRO Cash & Carry Vietnam, which has since been sold; adjusted for this portfolio effect, business in the Christmas quarter developed positively. It said slightly negative exchange rate effects overall.

