MDU Selects ALLETE Clean Energy To Expand Thunder Spirit Wind Project
03.01.17 13:07
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ALLETE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc.
(ALE) announced its plan to work with Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) to expand the Thunder Spirit wind farm in North Dakota. ALLETE Clean Energy secured a 25-year power purchase agreement with Montana-Dakota Utilities to purchase energy from the expansion near Hettinger, North Dakota, about 100 miles southwest of Bismarck. Under the agreement, MDU, a division of MDU Resources Group (MDU) also has the option to purchase the expansion when it is complete.
The MDU granted ALLETE Clean Energy the right to develop the 13- to 16-turbine Thunder Spirit expansion, with major construction on the $85 million project expected to start in May 2018.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,46 €
|27,30 €
|0,16 €
|+0,59%
|03.01./14:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5526901096
|858925
|28,26 €
|14,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,00 €
|0,00%
|08.12.16
|Frankfurt
|27,47 €
|+2,23%
|08:04
|Berlin
|27,46 €
|+0,59%
|08:08
|NYSE
|28,77 $
|0,00%
|30.12.16