Erweiterte Funktionen



MDU Selects ALLETE Clean Energy To Expand Thunder Spirit Wind Project




03.01.17 13:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ALLETE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc.

(ALE) announced its plan to work with Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) to expand the Thunder Spirit wind farm in North Dakota. ALLETE Clean Energy secured a 25-year power purchase agreement with Montana-Dakota Utilities to purchase energy from the expansion near Hettinger, North Dakota, about 100 miles southwest of Bismarck. Under the agreement, MDU, a division of MDU Resources Group (MDU) also has the option to purchase the expansion when it is complete.


The MDU granted ALLETE Clean Energy the right to develop the 13- to 16-turbine Thunder Spirit expansion, with major construction on the $85 million project expected to start in May 2018.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,46 € 27,30 € 0,16 € +0,59% 03.01./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5526901096 858925 28,26 € 14,37 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,00 € 0,00%  08.12.16
Frankfurt 27,47 € +2,23%  08:04
Berlin 27,46 € +0,59%  08:08
NYSE 28,77 $ 0,00%  30.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...