Erweiterte Funktionen



MDU Resources Initiates 2017 Earnings Guidance




02.02.17 00:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources Group, Inc.

(MDU) has initiated 2017 earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.10 to $1.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.39. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


David Goodin, CEO of MDU, said: "As we move into 2017, we expect to build on our momentum through organic growth opportunities, and we are open to strategic acquisitions as they are identified by our construction materials and services and regulated energy delivery businesses. Also in 2017, our construction materials business anticipates more projects being bid from the FAST (Fixing America's Surface Transportation) Act, and our construction services business is focused on projects with strong margins."


MDU Resources reported fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations of $66.3 million, or 33 cents per share, compared to $55.7 million, or 29 cents per share, in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,82 $ 29,35 $ -1,53 $ -5,21% 01.02./23:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5526901096 858925 29,92 $ 16,09 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,00 € 0,00%  08.12.16
Berlin 27,23 € +0,02%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 27,204 € -0,29%  01.02.17
NYSE 27,82 $ -5,21%  01.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...