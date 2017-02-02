MDU Resources Initiates 2017 Earnings Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources Group, Inc.



(MDU) has initiated 2017 earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.10 to $1.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.39. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

David Goodin, CEO of MDU, said: "As we move into 2017, we expect to build on our momentum through organic growth opportunities, and we are open to strategic acquisitions as they are identified by our construction materials and services and regulated energy delivery businesses. Also in 2017, our construction materials business anticipates more projects being bid from the FAST (Fixing America's Surface Transportation) Act, and our construction services business is focused on projects with strong margins."

MDU Resources reported fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations of $66.3 million, or 33 cents per share, compared to $55.7 million, or 29 cents per share, in 2015.

