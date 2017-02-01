MBA: Refinancing Has Dried Up

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage applications in the U.



S. declined 3.2 percent from a week earlier.

According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, market composite index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, for the week ending January 27, 2017 decreased 3.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from a week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the index decreased 11 percent compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 1 percent compared with a week ago, as the refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 49.4 percent of total applications from 50.0 percent last week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.4 percent of total applications.

The Federal Housing Administration's share decreased to 12.1 percent from 13.6 percent last week; the Veteran Affairs' share of total applications increased to 12.4 percent from 12.2 percent last week; and the United States Department of Agriculture's share of total applications remain unchanged at 0.9 percent.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to its highest level since December 2016, 4.39 percent from 4.35 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances increased to 4.32 percent from 4.28 percent.

