MBA: Refinancing Has Dried Up

01.02.17 21:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage applications in the U.

S. declined 3.2 percent from a week earlier.


According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, market composite index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, for the week ending January 27, 2017 decreased 3.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from a week earlier.


On an unadjusted basis, the index decreased 11 percent compared with the previous week.


The Refinance Index decreased 1 percent compared with a week ago, as the refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 49.4 percent of total applications from 50.0 percent last week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.4 percent of total applications.


The Federal Housing Administration's share decreased to 12.1 percent from 13.6 percent last week; the Veteran Affairs' share of total applications increased to 12.4 percent from 12.2 percent last week; and the United States Department of Agriculture's share of total applications remain unchanged at 0.9 percent.


The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to its highest level since December 2016, 4.39 percent from 4.35 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances increased to 4.32 percent from 4.28 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



