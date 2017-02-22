Erweiterte Funktionen


MBA: Mortgage Demand Is Slumping




22.02.17 16:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage applications in the U.

S. declined 2 percent last week, seasonally adjusted, from a week earlier.


According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, market composite index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, for the week ending February 17 decreased 2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.


On an unadjusted basis, the index increased 1 percent week over week.


The Refinance Index decrease 1 percent from a week ago, as the refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 46.2 percent of total applications from 46.9 percent last week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 7.3 percent of total applications.


The Federal Housing Administration's share of total applications dropped to 11.6 percent from 11.9 percent last week; the Veteran Affairs' share of total applications increased to 12.1 percent from 11.8 percent last week; and the United States Department of Agriculture's share of total applications decreased to 0.9 percent from 1.0 percent last week.


The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 4.36 percent from 4.32 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances decreased to 4.29 percent from 4.28 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:42 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Merkel berät mit IWF-Chefin Lagar [...]
17:40 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 1. März 2 [...]
17:40 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 23. Februar [...]
17:37 , dpa-AFX
GNW: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: CLARIANT be [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR: Brasilien muss Kaffee importier [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...