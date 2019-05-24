Erweiterte Funktionen
24.05.19 07:52
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG618391091 M7B MOBI DEV.CO.VTG
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1024 €
|0,1027 €
|-0,0003 €
|-0,29%
|24.05./10:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG618391091
|A0YF4Q
|0,14 €
|0,074 €
= Realtime
