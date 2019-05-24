Erweiterte Funktionen



MOBI DEV.CO.VTG DL-,00001 - M7B: EX TODAY




24.05.19 07:52
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG618391091 M7B MOBI DEV.CO.VTG

Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock mit 4 Milliarden Dollar Umsatzpotential
Neuer 510% Cannabis Aktientip nach 775% in 4 Monaten mit TransCanna

World Class Extractions Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1024 € 0,1027 € -0,0003 € -0,29% 24.05./10:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG618391091 A0YF4Q 0,14 € 0,074 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,1024 € -0,29%  08:05
Berlin 0,1244 € -3,72%  29.04.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet überwältigende Nachfrage - 4 Übernahmen in Kürze. Börsenguru setzt nach 1.871% und 14.143% jetzt auf diese Aktie

Nerds On Site Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...