Lyxor US 10Y Inflation Expectations UCI: Die große Wende?

Lyxor US 10Y Inflation Expectations UCI gehört zum Unternehmen Lyxor International Asset Management S.A.S.. Unter der ISIN: LU1390062831 kann der ETF in Deutschland an der XETRA Börse gehandelt werden. Seit dem 13. April 2016 ist Lyxor US 10Y Inflation Expectations UCI tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 218.599.008,00 Euro.



