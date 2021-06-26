Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor US 10Y Inflation Expectations UCI: Unglaublicher Anstieg – jetzt kaufen?
26.06.21 16:57
Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCI gehört zum Unternehmen Lyxor International Asset Management S.A.S.. Anteile des ETF können unter der ISIN: LU1390062831 an der XETRA Börse erworben werden. Seit dem 13. April 2016 ist Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCI tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 218.599.008,00 Euro. Mit 97,39 Euro beendete Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCI den ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,298 €
|92,324 €
|-0,026 €
|-0,03%
|25.06./17:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1390062831
|LYX0U5
|93,33 €
|84,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,349 €
|+0,06%
|24.06.21
|Stuttgart
|92,26 €
|+0,19%
|25.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|92,058 €
|-0,02%
|25.06.21
|Frankfurt
|92,196 €
|-0,03%
|25.06.21
|Xetra
|92,298 €
|-0,03%
|25.06.21
