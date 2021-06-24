Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services UCITS ETF":
 Fonds    


Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods: Das sollten Sie als Anleger beachten!




24.06.21 03:57
Finanztrends

Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods gehört zum Unternehmen Lyxor International Asset Management S.A.S.. Anteile des ETF können unter der ISIN: LU2082997789 an der XETRA Börse erworben werden. Seit dem 31. Januar 2019 ist Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 34.536.880,00 Euro. Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods notierte zuletzt ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Bohrprogramm startet - Neuer 592% Uran Aktientip
Nach 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
131,26 € 131,76 € -0,50 € -0,38% 24.06./08:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU2082997789 LYX04K 133,08 € 89,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		131,26 € -0,38%  21.06.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 131,78 € +0,15%  08:03
Düsseldorf 131,76 € -0,11%  08:00
München 132,58 € -0,23%  23.06.21
Berlin 132,18 € -0,32%  23.06.21
Frankfurt 131,78 € -0,35%  08:09
Xetra 132,08 € -0,59%  23.06.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
942% Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 2,80 Mrd. $ Gold - Top-Geologen steigen ein. Börsenstars setzen nach 6 Mrd. $ Erfolgen auf diese Gold-Aktie

Carlyle Commodities Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...