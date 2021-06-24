Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods: Das sollten Sie als Anleger beachten!
24.06.21 03:57
Finanztrends
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods gehört zum Unternehmen Lyxor International Asset Management S.A.S.. Anteile des ETF können unter der ISIN: LU2082997789 an der XETRA Börse erworben werden. Seit dem 31. Januar 2019 ist Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 34.536.880,00 Euro. Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods notierte zuletzt ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|131,26 €
|131,76 €
|-0,50 €
|-0,38%
|24.06./08:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2082997789
|LYX04K
|133,08 €
|89,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|131,26 €
|-0,38%
|21.06.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|131,78 €
|+0,15%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|131,76 €
|-0,11%
|08:00
|München
|132,58 €
|-0,23%
|23.06.21
|Berlin
|132,18 €
|-0,32%
|23.06.21
|Frankfurt
|131,78 €
|-0,35%
|08:09
|Xetra
|132,08 €
|-0,59%
|23.06.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
