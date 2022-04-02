Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods: Was ist denn davon zu halten?

Erweiterte Funktionen

02.04.22 22:57
Finanztrends

Das Unternehmen Lyxor International Asset Management S.A.S. verwaltet unter anderem den ETF Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods. Der ETF lässt sich unter der ISIN: LU2082997789 in Deutschland an der XETRA Börse handeln. Das Gesamtvermögen von Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods liegt bei 34.536.880,00 Euro. Tätig ist der ETF mittlerweile seit dem 31. Januar 2019. Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
124,14 € 124,32 € -0,18 € -0,14% 01.04./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU2082997789 LYX04K 145,64 € 110,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		125,04 € +1,74%  01.04.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 124,38 € +1,02%  01.04.22
Berlin 124,36 € +0,13%  01.04.22
München 124,70 € 0,00%  01.04.22
Xetra 124,14 € -0,14%  01.04.22
Düsseldorf 123,74 € -0,24%  01.04.22
Frankfurt 124,24 € -1,51%  01.04.22
  = Realtime
