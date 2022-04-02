Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods: Was ist denn davon zu halten?
02.04.22 22:57
Finanztrends
Das Unternehmen Lyxor International Asset Management S.A.S. verwaltet unter anderem den ETF Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods. Der ETF lässt sich unter der ISIN: LU2082997789 in Deutschland an der XETRA Börse handeln. Das Gesamtvermögen von Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods liegt bei 34.536.880,00 Euro. Tätig ist der ETF mittlerweile seit dem 31. Januar 2019. Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|124,14 €
|124,32 €
|-0,18 €
|-0,14%
|01.04./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2082997789
|LYX04K
|145,64 €
|110,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|125,04 €
|+1,74%
|01.04.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|124,38 €
|+1,02%
|01.04.22
|Berlin
|124,36 €
|+0,13%
|01.04.22
|München
|124,70 €
|0,00%
|01.04.22
|Xetra
|124,14 €
|-0,14%
|01.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|123,74 €
|-0,24%
|01.04.22
|Frankfurt
|124,24 €
|-1,51%
|01.04.22
