Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lynas":
 Aktien    


Lynas stock: Trouble in Malaysia?




15.05.18 20:28
Finanztrends

Without any spectacular news around Lynas, the stock suddenly fell by nearly 9 percent on Thursday. The reasons for that can be found in Malaysia. After 92-year old Mahathir Mohamad came to power, many spectators fear for the important projects of Lynas in Malaysia: The mining of rare soils.


The opposition announced in 2013 that they want to double check the production ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Neuer Höchstkurs voraus - 30 Mio. Euro Übernahme in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal
Bester Social Media Hot Stock 2018 nach 989% mit Facebook  
 
ASMALLWORLD AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,51 € 1,50 € 0,01 € +0,67% 15.05./21:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000LYC6 871899 1,85 € 0,53 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,51 € +0,67%  21:29
Frankfurt 1,56 € +4,00%  16:34
Hamburg 1,52 € 0,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 1,51 € 0,00%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,78 $ -1,11%  21:12
München 1,53 € -1,29%  09:41
Düsseldorf 1,52 € -1,30%  08:35
Berlin 1,51 € -1,31%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Das nächste große Ding im boomenden Cannabis-Sektor. Neuer 562% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200 mit Aurora Cannabis und 168.180% mit Canopy Growth

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4227 Lynas die neue Chance 11:12
749 Lynas ohne Chance 15.09.17
167 Lynas Faktenthread + Technisc. 21.03.16
6624 Lynas Corp.: Auf Chinas Einka. 16.02.15
5 Die Lynas Kommt 17.09.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...