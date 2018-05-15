Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lynas":
Lynas stock: Trouble in Malaysia?
15.05.18 20:28
Finanztrends
Without any spectacular news around Lynas, the stock suddenly fell by nearly 9 percent on Thursday. The reasons for that can be found in Malaysia. After 92-year old Mahathir Mohamad came to power, many spectators fear for the important projects of Lynas in Malaysia: The mining of rare soils.
The opposition announced in 2013 that they want to double check the production ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,51 €
|1,50 €
|0,01 €
|+0,67%
|15.05./21:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LYC6
|871899
|1,85 €
|0,53 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,51 €
|+0,67%
|21:29
|Frankfurt
|1,56 €
|+4,00%
|16:34
|Hamburg
|1,52 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|1,51 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,78 $
|-1,11%
|21:12
|München
|1,53 €
|-1,29%
|09:41
|Düsseldorf
|1,52 €
|-1,30%
|08:35
|Berlin
|1,51 €
|-1,31%
|08:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4227
|Lynas die neue Chance
|11:12
|749
|Lynas ohne Chance
|15.09.17
|167
|Lynas Faktenthread + Technisc.
|21.03.16
|6624
|Lynas Corp.: Auf Chinas Einka.
|16.02.15
|5
|Die Lynas Kommt
|17.09.13