Lyft Lets You Round Up For Charity




28.03.17 17:45
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lyft is all set to link charity with its rides.

As per the plan, passengers can opt to round up their fare and can donate the difference for charity activity.


The Round up & Donate program will be launched soon and will expand it gradually. The company aims to utilize the charity fund from climate change to the pursuit of equality.


Earlier on March 22, Lyft had said its drivers have earned more than $200 million in tips. For the last few months, the riding app has been in an expansion mode with a target of 100 new cities in one year. It has spread across 40 cities in January, 56 in February, and 35 in March and crossed 131 cities in first three months. The achievement was 31 percent higher than its original target.


Now Lyft is used by 37 million riders with presence in 7 new states. The company said it covers 67 percent of the U.S.


Recently, the riding app providers have partnered with Colorado Department of Transportation to help combat driving under the influence of marijuana.


