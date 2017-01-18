Lyft Has A Vision To End Traffic

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Logan Green and John Zimmer, the co-founders of transportation network company Lyft, have come out with a vision to solve the traffic woes in cities, including congestion-priced roads and carpooling.





In a Medium post called "The End of Traffic," they said that companies like Lyft can join with the federal government to start various initiatives aimed encouraging more people to carpool. This could be done by charging a fee for traveling in the peak time.

Congestion pricing is the charge for driving on roads at peak times based on traffic volume. The post noted that places such as London, Stockholm, Milan and Singapore have adopted the program, and showing encouraging results. Traveling in these Smart lanes would be free for any vehicle with three or more occupants, while vehicles with fewer than three people will be charged at at a market-based rate.

Green and Zimmer noted that through Lyft Line, the company's lower-cost ride-splitting service, it's easier to find others going the same route. They noted that carpool rides make up more than a third of Lyft trips in large cities.

Americans spend $2 trillion every year on car ownership, yet on average, each vehicle is used only 4% of the time.

A recent study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that services like Uber and Lyft could reduce the number of taxis on the road 75 percent without significantly impacting travel time.

As per the study, 3,000 four-passenger cars could serve 98 percent of taxi demand in New York City, if riders are willing to adopt carpooling.

