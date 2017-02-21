Erweiterte Funktionen


Luxembourg Jobless Rate Drops In January




21.02.17 12:06
dpa-AFX


LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate decreased slightly in January, after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed Tuesday.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 6.2 percent in January from 6.3 percent in December.


In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.5 percent.


The number of available resident job seekers registered with ADEM, stood at 17,792 in January, which represents a decrease of 576 people or 3.1 percent as compared to last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:35 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
14:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Ausgaben für Gesundheit wachsen [...]
14:34 , dpa-AFX
Schäuble: Kein Zweifel an IWF-Beteiligung bei [...]
14:32 , dpa-AFX
PNC Financial To Acquire ECN's Commercial [...]
14:30 , dpa-AFX
Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...