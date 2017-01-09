Erweiterte Funktionen



Lululemon Athletica Updates Q4 Guidance On Strong Holiday Season




09.01.17 12:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - lululemon athletica inc.

(LULU) announced the company now expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $0.99 to $1.01. The previous EPS guidance was a range of $0.96 to $1.01.


The company now anticipates fourth-quarter net revenue will be in the range of $775 million to $785 million based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis. This compares to the company's previous guidance of net revenue in the range of $765 million to $785 million based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis.


"We had a strong holiday season in both our store and digital channels driven by our assortment, operational execution and guest experience. We look forward to 2017 as we continue to advance on our long term goals," said Laurent Potdevin, CEO of lululemon.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,431 € 64,454 € -0,023 € -0,04% 09.01./13:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5500211090 A0MXBY 71,77 € 48,94 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 64,437 € +0,99%  11:48
Nasdaq 68,27 $ 0,00%  06.01.17
Frankfurt 64,431 € -0,04%  08:23
Berlin 64,34 € -0,26%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 Lululemon- Warum interessiert . 30.03.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...