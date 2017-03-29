Lululemon Athletica Inc. Reveals 16% Gain In Q4 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc.



(LULU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $136.14 million, or $1.00 per share. This was up from $117.42 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $789.94 million. This was up from $704.28 million last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $136.14 Mln. vs. $117.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $789.94 Mln vs. $704.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 to $0.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $510 - $515 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.26 to $2.36 Full year revenue guidance: $2.55 - $2.60 Bln

