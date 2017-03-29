Erweiterte Funktionen



Lululemon Athletica Inc. Reveals 16% Gain In Q4 Earnings




29.03.17 22:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc.

(LULU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $136.14 million, or $1.00 per share. This was up from $117.42 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $789.94 million. This was up from $704.28 million last year.


Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $136.14 Mln. vs. $117.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $789.94 Mln vs. $704.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 to $0.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $510 - $515 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.26 to $2.36 Full year revenue guidance: $2.55 - $2.60 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,30 $ 63,68 $ 2,62 $ +4,11% 29.03./23:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5500211090 A0MXBY 81,81 $ 54,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 66,30 $ +4,11%  29.03.17
Stuttgart 60,481 € 0,00%  29.03.17
Berlin 58,54 € -0,09%  29.03.17
Frankfurt 58,526 € -0,28%  29.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 Lululemon- Warum interessiert . 30.03.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...