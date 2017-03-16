Lufthansa Sees Slightly Lower FY17 Adj. EBIT After Wider Q4 Net Loss; Stock Up

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) Thursday said it expects slightly lower adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, in its fiscal 2017, after reporting wider net loss in its fourth quarter.



The shares were gaining around 4 percent in German trading.

The company further said that reduction in unit costs are expected to continue to offset a large part of higher fuel costs and lower unit revenues at the passenger airlines. Aviation services expect overall earnings on par with previous year.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO, said, "In 2017, it remains necessary to further reduce our costs. This is the only way to meet and master the decline in unit revenues and the higher fuel expenses, and at the same time to maintain and strengthen our financial stability and our investment capacities."

Lufthansa will be realigning its financial reporting to its three strategic pillars of Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines and Aviation Services from 2017 onwards.

Further, the company said its Supervisory Board and Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend payment of 0.50 euros per share for the 2016 financial year.

In the fourth quarter, net loss widened to 75 million euros from last year's loss of 50 million euros. Loss per share was 0.16 euros, wider than loss of 0.11 euros a year ago.

Operating profit or EBIT was negative 55 million euros, compared to profit of 13 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT fell 40 percent to 75 million euros from 124 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT margin dropped 0.6 percentage points to 1 percent.

Total revenue edged up 0.5 percent to 7.79 billion euros from last year's 7.75 billion euros. Traffic revenue, meanwhile, dropped 0.5 percent to 5.99 billion euros.

For fiscal 2016, net profit rose 4.6 percent to 1.776 billion euros. EBITDA climbed 19.7 percent to 4.065 billion euros.

EBIT for the year amounted to 2.3 billion euros, significant improvement of 599 million euros from 2015. EBIT included 652 million euros positive impact largely attributable to the new collective labor agreement concluded between Lufthansa and its flight attendants' union UFO.

Fiscal 2016's adjusted EBIT of 1.752 billion euros included strike cost of 100 million euros, in line with the guidance, and down 3.6 percent last year. Earnings before strike costs came in at previous year's level.

The company said it achieved a further 2.5 percent reduction in its unit costs excluding fuel and currency effects.

Total revenue slid 1.2 percent to 31.660 billion euros, and traffic revenue fell 3.3 percent.

In the year, total number of passengers grew 1.8 percent to 109.7 million. Revenue seat kilometers grew 2.8 percent, and available seat kilometers rose 4.6 percent. Passenger load factor edged down 1.4 percentage points to 79.1 percent.

In Germany, Lufthansa shares were trading at 15.03 euros, up 4.27 percent.

