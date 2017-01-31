Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
Lufthansa Says Results Of Mediation With Pilots Union To Be Presented
31.01.17 12:45
dpa-AFX
COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said Tuesday that the results of mediation with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit regarding collective wage agreement will be presented a few days after the talks end.
They had planned to end the mediation process by the end of January. The mediation process is being led by former diplomat Gunter Pleuger.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,595 €
|12,625 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,24%
|31.01./13:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008232125
|823212
|15,39 €
|9,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,596 €
|-0,57%
|14:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,55 $
|+2,19%
|26.01.17
|Hamburg
|12,595 €
|+0,08%
|13:48
|Stuttgart
|12,605 €
|-0,21%
|13:45
|Xetra
|12,595 €
|-0,24%
|13:49
|Frankfurt
|12,593 €
|-0,30%
|13:47
|München
|12,635 €
|-0,67%
|10:36
|Berlin
|12,585 €
|-1,02%
|08:01
|Hannover
|12,54 €
|-1,18%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|12,52 €
|-1,42%
|09:29
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26735
|Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge.
|13:26
|284
|Lufthansa
|28.11.16
|487
|Lufthansa Chart Thread
|30.09.16
|78
|Schweinegrippe Pandemie droht,.
|22.09.15
|12
|Kurs der LH bis Ende 2014
|22.04.15