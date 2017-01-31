Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Lufthansa Says Results Of Mediation With Pilots Union To Be Presented




31.01.17 12:45
dpa-AFX


COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said Tuesday that the results of mediation with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit regarding collective wage agreement will be presented a few days after the talks end.


They had planned to end the mediation process by the end of January. The mediation process is being led by former diplomat Gunter Pleuger.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,595 € 12,625 € -0,03 € -0,24% 31.01./13:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008232125 823212 15,39 € 9,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,596 € -0,57%  14:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,55 $ +2,19%  26.01.17
Hamburg 12,595 € +0,08%  13:48
Stuttgart 12,605 € -0,21%  13:45
Xetra 12,595 € -0,24%  13:49
Frankfurt 12,593 € -0,30%  13:47
München 12,635 € -0,67%  10:36
Berlin 12,585 € -1,02%  08:01
Hannover 12,54 € -1,18%  08:10
Düsseldorf 12,52 € -1,42%  09:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26735 Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge. 13:26
284 Lufthansa 28.11.16
487 Lufthansa Chart Thread 30.09.16
78 Schweinegrippe Pandemie droht,. 22.09.15
12 Kurs der LH bis Ende 2014 22.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...