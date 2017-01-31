Lufthansa Says Results Of Mediation With Pilots Union To Be Presented

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said Tuesday that the results of mediation with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit regarding collective wage agreement will be presented a few days after the talks end.





They had planned to end the mediation process by the end of January. The mediation process is being led by former diplomat Gunter Pleuger.

