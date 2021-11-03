Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
 Indizes      Aktien    


Lufthansa Q3 Net Loss Narrows, Sees Positive EBITDA In Q4, Backs FY21 View; Stock Up




03.11.21 12:58
Finanztrends

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) – Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG were gaining around 6 percent in German trading after the airline issued positive EBITDA outlook for the fourth quarter, and maintained fiscal 2021 view. This was following significantly narrower net loss in its third quarter with strong demand.


Lufthansa said it generated an operating profit in the third ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Lufthansa


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,294 € 5,899 € 0,395 € +6,70% 03.11./16:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008232125 823212 9,25 € 5,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,287 € +5,81%  17:03
Xetra 6,29 € +6,63%  16:48
München 6,288 € +6,23%  16:48
Hamburg 6,26 € +5,74%  15:56
Stuttgart 6,28 € +5,72%  16:45
Düsseldorf 6,278 € +5,37%  16:30
Frankfurt 6,282 € +5,31%  16:45
Hannover 6,25 € +5,27%  15:54
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,31 $ +4,99%  16:44
Berlin 6,249 € +4,69%  15:54
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
53980 Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge. 12:02
479 Wohin geht die Reise der Luft. 25.10.21
474 Die Klimalüge und ihre Folgen 29.07.21
3 Lufthansa - wie gehts weiter? 28.06.21
148 Corona Short 26.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...