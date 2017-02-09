Erweiterte Funktionen
Lufthansa Group January Traffic And Capacity Increase
09.02.17 13:38
COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF) reported that, for total Lufthansa Group Airlines, traffic for the month of January 2017 rose 10.5% to 17.27 billion Revenue seat-kilometers.
Capacity was up 9.9% to 22.73 billion Available seat-kilometers. Passenger load-factor was up 0.4 percentage points to 76.0%.
For the Lufthansa German Airlines, traffic for the month of January 2017 were up 0.9% to 10.48 billion Revenue seat-kilometers. But, Capacity was down 0.6% to 13.51 billion Available seat-kilometers. Passenger load-factor was 77.6%, up 1.2 percentage points.
