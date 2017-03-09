Lufthansa Group Feb. Traffic Up 12.6%; Transports 12.4% More Passengers In Feb.

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its traffic for the month of February, measured in Revenue seat-kilometers, rose 12.6% to 15.821 billion from a year ago.



Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, was up 8.5% to 21.081 billion.

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group transported some 7.8 million passengers in February, more than 12.4% in the same period last year. Passenger load-factor for the month of February was up 2.7 percentage points year-over-year to 75.0%.

Cargo capacity increased 0.7% year-on-year, while cargo sales were up 5.2% in revenue tonne-kilometer terms. Cargo load factor for the month showed a corresponding improvement, rising 3.0 percentage points.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

