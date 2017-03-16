Erweiterte Funktionen

Lufthansa Group FY Profit Up 4.6%




16.03.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Aviation group Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) Thursday reported that its full-year net profit rose 4.6 percent to 1.776 billion euros from last year's 1.698 billion euros.


Operating profit or EBIT grew more than 35 percent to 2.275 billion euros, while adjusted EBIT slid 3.6 percent to 1.752 billion euros. EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 19.7 percent to 4.065 billion euros.


During the year, total revenue slid 1.2 percent to 31.660 billion euros, and traffic revenue fell 3.3 percent to 24.661 billion euros.


In the year, total number of passengers grew 1.8 percent to 109.7 million. Revenue seat kilometers grew 2.8 percent, and available seat kilometers rose 4.6 percent. Passenger load factor edged down 1.4 percentage points to 79.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



