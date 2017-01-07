Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Lufthansa Expects More Fuel Costs Of EUR 400 Mln




07.01.17 11:47
dpa-AFX


COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) expects more fuel costs of 400 million euros, such as the Dax Group on Friday evening in Frankfurt informed.


The airline needs 2017 with higher ratings conditions. The bottom line is that Lufthansa is expecting kerosene prices of 5.3 billion euros. Last year, the fuel costs Still at 4.9 billion euros. The reason for the sharp rise is the last again more expensive raw oil and the strong dollar.


However, the Group still expects 2016 with a adjusted operating result at the previous year's level at around 1.8 billion euros before strike costs.


In the current year, Lufthansa intends to maintain growth. Overall Lufthansa's flight capacity up by four percent to grow. Although the Group sees further declining stockpiles, but not as clear as in 2016 Airline positive exchange rate effects.


The company said that the recent strike of the Pilots have direct and indirect costs of 100 million euros. During the strike had Lufthansa warned against medium-term bookings.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,395 € 12,795 € -0,40 € -3,13% 06.01./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008232125 823212 15,41 € 9,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,439 € -2,74%  06.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,16 $ +2,09%  04.01.17
Stuttgart 12,426 € 0,00%  06.01.17
Düsseldorf 12,69 € -0,74%  06.01.17
Berlin 12,365 € -2,60%  06.01.17
München 12,38 € -2,98%  06.01.17
Xetra 12,395 € -3,13%  06.01.17
Hannover 12,37 € -3,17%  06.01.17
Hamburg 12,37 € -3,25%  06.01.17
Frankfurt 12,43 € -3,53%  06.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25400 Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge. 10:28
284 Lufthansa 28.11.16
487 Lufthansa Chart Thread 30.09.16
78 Schweinegrippe Pandemie droht,. 22.09.15
12 Kurs der LH bis Ende 2014 22.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...