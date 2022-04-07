Lowland Investment Company - Patient, diversified and ripe for consideration

Lowland Investment Company’s (LWI’s) managers, James Henderson and Laura Foll, run this UK equity income portfolio with a ‘growth first’ mentality, believing that companies with strong market positions and pricing power are best placed to grow their earnings, and consequently their dividends, over time. They cast their net across the market cap spectrum, aiming to own a diversified set of attractively valued – mainly UK – stocks spread across six ‘buckets’, from small-cap income to large-cap growth. Currently, the portfolio is tilted towards financial and industrial stocks, so the recent performance has somewhat lagged a volatile market where gains have been driven in large part by commodity producers. However, the managers are confident in the longer-term prospects of the 100+ companies they own, and with a c 4.8% dividend yield, investors in LWI are arguably being ‘paid to wait’ for value to be realised.