Lower Open Expected For China Shares On Tuesday

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way.



The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,135-point plateau, although the market is due for a downward correction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft amid renewed concerns about protectionist policies under U.S. President Donald Trump. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the properties and resource stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index gathered 13.64 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,136.77 after trading between 3,125.42 and 3,145.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 16.37 points or 0.87 percent to end at 1,902.14.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.32 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.22 percent, Vanke picked up 0.29 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.83 percent, China Shenhua added 0.06 percent, China Unicom was up 0.63 percent and Zijin Mining surged 2.03 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks ticked slightly lower on Monday following a decline in the price of crude oil and concerns over Trump policy.

The Dow shed 27.40 points or 0.14 percent to 19,7990.85, while the NASDAQ eased 2.39 points or 0.04 percent to 5,552.94 and the S&P fell 6.11 points or 0.27 percent to 2,265.20.

Trump told a meeting of corporate executives he plans to impose a major border tax, although he also promised a massive tax cut for the middle class and companies.

The new president also signed an executive order to renegotiate NAFTA and is expected to sign an order indicating his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Energy stocks were soft as the price of crude oil for March delivery slid $0.39 or 0.73 percent to $52.83 a barrel.

