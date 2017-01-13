Lowe's Reportedly Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Co. (LOW) is planning to cut thousands of jobs, WSJ reports said.





In order to adapt to the changing shopping habits, the company is planning to cut one percent of the staff or around 3000 jobs. There will be reshuffling of employees to accommodate in customer facing jobs from back of house duties.

Earlier, the company has reported weaker than expected store traffic for the year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM